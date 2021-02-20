Authorities seek suspects in store burglary

Feb. 20—ARCHDALE — Randolph County Sheriff's Office investigators are seeking suspects in the burglary of an area grocery store this week.

Deputies responded to Williams Grocery at 8784 U.S.311, Archdale, at 3:40 a.m. Tuesday in reference to a break-in. Review of video footage showed that around 3 a.m., a light-colored four-door vehicle pulled into the store parking lot and two men got out and broke into the store. The two men left in the vehicle around 3:14 a.m. heading north toward High Point.

Several machines in the business were vandalized and an undisclosed amount of money was stolen.

Anyone with information about the incident or suspects is asked to call 911, the sheriff's office (336-318-6698) or the Randolph County Crime Stoppers tip line (336-672-CRIME).