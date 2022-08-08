Authorities seek two suspects in MOA shooting, three others are in custody

A nationwide manhunt is on for two men involved in a shooting Thursday at the Mall of America as three of their alleged accomplices were arrested, authorities said Monday.

Three employees at the Best Western hotel south of the mall, Denesh Raghubir, Selena Raghubir, and Delyanie Arnold were all charged with aiding an offender to avoid arrest, authorities said.

Shortly after an altercation between two groups at the cash register at the Nike store at 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, one of the groups stepped outside the store and then returned, firing three shots at the other group before fleeing, police said.

Police say the two involved in the shooting, Shamar Lark and Rashad May, were picked up by a Best Western shuttle bus driver. Police identified the driver as Denesh Raghubir. With his help and that of hotel assistant manager Selena Raghubir and her boyfriend Delyanie Arnold, the two suspects were taken to a residential area in Bloomington.

Nobody was injured in the shooting, but the gunfire sent mall visitors screaming and running for cover and forced some shoppers to shelter in place for more than 90 minutes.

The mall reopened Friday morning with a beefed-up law-enforcement presence.

All three alleged accomplices are being held on $75,000 bail at the Hennepin County jail where they have been charged with Aiding an Offender to Avoid Arrest.

According to a Tweet by Kare11, all three have been fired from the hotel.



