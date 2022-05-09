Authorities seek victims in child pornography case against former police officer

A now-former officer was arrested at the Torrance Police Department after being identified as the user who had uploaded child pornography at work. (Los Angeles Times)

Authorities are asking victims to come forward after arresting a former Torrance police officer Friday on suspicion of possessing child sexual abuse material.

Evan Robert Dahl, 23, was arrested while at work at the Torrance Police Department after being identified as the user who had uploaded child pornography using a social media platform, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The Internet Crimes Against Children task forces from the LAPD and TPD, working with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, made the discovery and the identification.

Investigators seized evidence from Dahl's residence and several other locations Saturday, according to the LAPD.

NCMEC’s Child Victim Identification Program aims to identify and rescue child victims featured in sexually abusive images.

Dahl has been released on citation and is set to appear in court on June 3. He is no longer employed at the Torrance Police Department.

Anyone who may be a victim or has more information can contact Det. Marvin Mancia at (562) 624-4027. Anonymous tips can be made to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477), www.lacrimestoppers.org or www.lapdonline.org.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.