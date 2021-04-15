Authorities seek Waterford burglary suspects

Steve Sherlock, Sun Journal, Lewiston, Maine
·1 min read
Apr. 15—WATERFORD — Police are on the lookout for a man and a woman who fled their vehicle Wednesday morning after an attempted burglary, leaving the woman's 11-year-old daughter behind in the vehicle.

Oxford County Deputies are seeking suspects Bruce Gammon, 41, and Bridgette (Downs) Clough, 33, both of Bethel, who ran off from their gold-colored Chrysler 300, which was left in a sand pit, Oxford County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy James Urquhart said.

Deputies were called to a camp at Bisbee Town Road for a reported burglary in process by the camp owner, who arrived to find the Chrysler 300 parked at the camp. The owner observed a male in his 40s attempting to remove a catalytic converter from a vehicle on the property.

The male fled after being confronted by the camp owner. Urquhart said police were provided with the vehicle registration, number of people in the vehicle and the direction of travel.

After an hour search, the Chrysler was spotted in a nearby sand pit with the 11-year-old girl nearby, who reportedly got separated from her mother and Gammon, Urquhart said.

Authorities are continuing to search the area for the two suspects. Neither are considered armed, Urquhart said.

Authorities recovered catalytic converters and other items believed to have been stolen in the woods during the search.

