Authorities seeking clues in Cairo fatal shooting
May 11—CAIRO — Cairo police responded early Sunday morning to a report of gunshots and found the body of a man near a roadway.
The death occurred in the 800 block of Eighth Street N.W.
Officers discovered the body of 56-year-old Derrick Herring, who had been shot, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
The death is being investigated as a homicide. The investigation is active and ongoing, according to a GBI press release.
Herring's body will be sent to the GBI crime lab in Atlanta, where an autopsy will be performed.
Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is urged to call the GBI at (229) 225-4090 or the Cairo Police Department at (229) 378-3096.
Tips also can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.