Authorities seeking Corbin woman indicted in 2021 fatality

Nov. 23—LONDON — Authorities are seeking the public's help in locating the driver involved in a 2021 fatal crash who was indicted by a Laurel grand jury last Friday.

Danielle M. Kelly, 39, also known as Danielle M. Gibbons, of Felts School Road in Corbin, is charged with the murder of London resident, 44-year-old Tifanny Smith, on Sept. 14, 2021. Due to serious injuries of other persons involved, she is additionally charged with three counts of first-degree assault.

The indictment states that Kelly was "operating a motor vehicle under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to human life" and "wantonly engaged in conduct which created a grave risk of death to another person" on all three counts as well as the death of Smith.

Kelly was driving a silver Chevrolet Trailblazer southbound on U.S. 25 in southern Laurel County when the vehicle crossed into the northbound lane approximately six miles south of London. The Trailblazer then swiped a red Ford van traveling north.

It then struck a second northbound vehicle, a white Chevrolet Tahoe, head on.

The Tahoe was driven by Shawn Pridemore of Corbin, and had three passengers — Smith, Jacolby Lawrence and a child just two weeks shy of its 2nd birthday. Pridemore, the child, Lawrence and Kelly were all airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for serious injuries. Smith was transported to Saint Joseph London and was pronounced dead a brief time later.

The driver of the Ford van was not injured.

The impact of the crash had the Tahoe and Trailblazer stopped in the northbound lane, resulting in both lanes of the highway being closed for several hours while the Laurel Sheriff's Office conducted their investigation.

Kelly has not previously been charged and Friday's indictment was a "direct indictment." Her bond has been set at $200,000 cash.

On Monday, the Laurel County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help in locating Kelly, whom they say failed to appear in court and may be in the South Laurel area.

Story continues

Anyone who has information regarding Kelly's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 606-864-6600, message through the agency's Facebook page or through their mobile app. Information will be strictly confidential.

Investigation into the case has been led by LCSO Reconstructionist Deputy Brad Mink.

Kelly is currently scheduled for a status hearing in Laurel Circuit Court on Dec. 14.

An indictment is an accusation only and does not imply guilt or innocence.