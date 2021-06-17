Authorities seeking man charged with fatally shooting woman outside north Minneapolis liquor store

Authorities are trying to find a 27-year-old man newly charged with murder in the shooting of a woman last week outside a north Minneapolis liquor store after a tussle involving several people.

Deandre W.L. Craig, of Brooklyn Center, was charged Wednesday in Hennepin County District Court with intentional second-degree murder and illegal possession of a gun in connection with the June 7 death of Samantha J. Taylor, 39, of Minneapolis. Taylor was shot shortly before 6:30 p.m. and died at the scene outside Merwin Liquors at the corner of W. Broadway and N. Lyndale Avenue.

A 21-year-old man who authorities have yet to identify was also shot in the incident and last reported to be in critical condition.

A warrant has been issued for Craig's arrest, and authorities say they believe the suspect he has left Minnesota.

According to the criminal complaint:

Surveillance video from nearby businesses showed a man later identified as Craig appearing to be selling marijuana in front of nearby Sanctuary Covenant Church. The 21-year-old man and a 20-year-old man approach Craig, soon to be followed by Taylor. She accused Craig of stealing something sometime earlier.

The 21-year-old pointed a gun at Craig, who was soon surrounded by numerous people and then struck with a gun. A shot went off as several people struggled.

The fight soon broke up, and Craig "is seen backing away from the area and has the opportunity to leave," the complaint read. However, he reappeared and shot Taylor in the head and then fired at the 21-year-old man, hitting him in the shoulder and elsewhere.

Craig was heard yelling "Who robbing who? Who robbing who?"

Court records show that Craig was convicted in 2015 of first-degree assault and sentenced to a term topping seven years for shooting a man in Minneapolis.

