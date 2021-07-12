Authorities seeking northwestern Minnesota man in connection with wife's death

Authorities are looking for a northwestern Minnesota man who is the primary suspect in the homicide of his wife Friday.

U.S. Marshals in Minnesota and North Dakota along with the sheriff's office in Pennington County, Minn. are seeking Eric Reinbold, 44, in connection with the death of Lissette Reinbold, a U.S. Marshals news release said.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to Reinbold's capture.

A federal warrant has been issued for Reinbold due to his violation of the terms of his supervision, the release said.

A federal jury in Fergus Falls in 2018 found Reinbold guilty of possessing pipe bombs at his hunting cabin near Oklee. Investigators found a notebook in his desk detailing how to survive in the wilderness, build bombs and identify enemies. He was sentenced to five years in prison.

He also pleaded guilty in a 2015 case in which he rammed his truck into a car with his wife and kids inside.

