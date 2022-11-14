Authorities seize 100 pounds of fentanyl pills in San Bernardino

Authorities seized more than 100 pounds of fentanyl in the city of San Bernardino on Thursday, according to officials.

During a traffic stop, investigators found "evidence that led to a search warrant” for a home in the 200 block of East 9th Street, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Investigators seized 104 pounds of fentanyl pills, 5 ounces of meth and a gun from the car and home, authorities said.

Fentanyl — a substance 100 times stronger than morphine and 50 times stronger than heroin — is being increasingly disguised as prescription pills or added to other drugs, according to public health and law enforcement experts.

No other information on the drug seizure has been released as an investigation into the incident is ongoing, officials said.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.