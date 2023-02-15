Authorities seize $22K in marijuana, THC and cocaine

Feb. 15—A Gainesville man was arrested on drug charges after law enforcement seized more than $22,000 in cocaine, marijuana and THC products, according to authorities.

Patrick O'Neal Mitchell Johnsa, 22, was arrested Monday, Feb. 13, and booked in to the Hall County Jail, where he remains with no bond.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Unit searched his home in the 5000 block of Trudy Circle.

Investigators seized 2 pounds of marijuana, 19 ounces of THC gummies and five grams of cocaine, according to the Sheriff's Office. Officers also found roughly $11,000 in cash and a handgun.

"According to the preliminary investigation, Johnsa received the drugs through the mail from fraudulent addresses in California," according to the Sheriff's Office.

Johnsa was charged with possession of a schedule I drug, cocaine and marijuana with intent to distribute. He also faces charges of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.