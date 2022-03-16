Authorities seize illegal drugs, guns and explosives in Larned investigation

A two-month narcotics investigation has led to the seizure of “multiple firearms, explosives, marijuana and a large quantity of methamphetamine” in Larned, according to a Facebook post by the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

One person was arrested on suspicion of “distribution of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school, criminal use of explosives and criminal possession of firearms,” the Facebook post said.

Deputies were assisted by the ATF and the Wichita Police Department bomb squad.