Authorities seize marijuana grow site in Kansas potentially worth over $1 million

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement agencies seized an illegal outdoor marijuana grow operation Thursday in eastern Kansas.

The investigation was in conjunction with the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office, Bourbon County Public Works, Kansas Highway Patrol and the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, according to a KBI news release.

The Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office received information on Tuesday regarding an illegal grow site near the intersection of 35th St. and highway 65 near Bronson, Kansas, the release said.

At around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, authorities secured the suspected grow site. A total of 1,350 marijuana plants were seized along with firearms, camping gear, a vehicle and growing paraphernalia, the release added.

An unknown person fled the area and was unable to be located by authorities.

“The marijuana being grown at this site would have produced approximately 1,350 pounds of marijuana,” the release said, “with an estimated value of around $1.7 million.”

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the grow operation is encouraged to contact the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office at 620-223-1440.