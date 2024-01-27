Authorities seize over 400 pounds of methamphetamine as result of investigation

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three people were arrested and nearly 425 pounds of methamphetamine were seized after an investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said based on information gathered over the past year of an alleged drug operation within the Middle Tennessee area, agents and detectives executed a search warrant at a home on Hillwood Private Cove in Nashville. As a result, nearly 425 pounds of methamphetamine and large amounts of money were seized, and three individuals were also taken into custody.

On Friday, Jan. 26, federal criminal complaints were taken out against 49-year-old Zachery Manier of Murfreesboro, 48-year-old Danny Ray Hones of Costa Mesa, California, and 40-year-old Reginald Levon Cooper of Nashville. Each is charged with one count of manufacture, distribute, or dispense or possess with intent methamphetamines a controlled substance, and one county conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a quality of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine, according to investigators.

All three are in federal custody while the investigation remains active and ongoing.

The TBI, Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Violent Gang Task Force, and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Nashville Task Force Group 1 are all involved in the investigation.

