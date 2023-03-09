Authorities seized drugs sent to Milford, Franklin, as part of federal investigation

BOSTON — Drugs that were illegally shipped from Arizona to Milford and Franklin were among more than 17 pounds of illegal substances seized as part of a nationwide drug investigation.

Last month, as part of "Operation Raising Arizona," federal authorities arrested Denise Guyette, 29, of Woonsocket, Rhode Island; Nathan Bodie, 38, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island; and Gerardo Garza, 47, of Yuma, Arizona.

Along with 16 pounds of methamphetamines and 700 grams (more than 1.5 pounds) of fentanyl, authorities seized several "ghost" guns, which are untraceable guns with no serial numbers, usually purchased as parts or with parts made on a 3D printer, and then assembled.

“Fentanyl and methamphetamine are serious, lethal threats to the well-being of our communities,” U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a release. “My office and our law enforcement partners will continue to identify drug traffickers and stop the flow of illegal drugs into Massachusetts where they cause pain and destruction. Drug trafficking frequently intersects with illegal firearms and other criminal conduct. This instance proved no different. Ghost guns were seized as well as a 3D printer we allege was used to print ghost gun parts. It is our contention that this seizure likely saved countless lives.”

The investigation into the alleged criminal operation, headed by Guyette, began last April. It involved the purchase of large amounts of drugs in Arizona that were then shipped to Massachusetts. Typically, the drugs were hidden in children's toys or other child-related items, according to an affidavit filed in U.S. District Court in Boston.

According to the affidavit, a shipment was sent from Arizona to Milford on May 18. Federal authorities obtained a warrant to seize the package. Inside there was a birthday card, children's clothing, a Disney blanket and a Disney pillow. The pillow contained 309.1 grams (10.9 ounces) of a substance that tested positive to be fentanyl.

On Oct. 7, federal authorities learned of a package sent from Arizona to Franklin and to a "known criminal associate" of Guyette, according to the affidavit.

Authorities again obtained a warrant to seize the package and they found 212.7 grams (7.5 ounces) of methamphetamines hidden in several toy trucks, according to the affidavit.

The investigation was conducted by federal and local authorities. A Hudson police detective was part of the federal task force and was among the lead investigators in the case, according to Hudson Police Chief Richard DiPersio.

"He's been on the task force for almost a year," DiPersio said Wednesday. "That is his primary assignment, and it brings a lot of benefits to the town and the department."

Guyette, Bodie and Garza are each charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. They each face up to 20 years in prison and $1 million fines.

Bodie remains held in federal custody. Guyette was to be released on Friday but brought immediately to a locked drug treatment facility in Springfield. Garza's status was not known.

Federal authorities said the arrests represented a "significant blow" to the state's drug trade.

"Operation Raising Arizona has dealt a significant blow to a drug trafficking organization that we believe is responsible for operating nationwide, flooding communities in Massachusetts and Rhode Island with highly addictive and deadly narcotics," FBI Special Agent Joseph Bonavolonta said in a release. "All three individuals we’ve removed from the street are accused of being prolific drug dealers who thrived on selling drugs and believed they could pull the wool over the eyes of investigators by hiding their product inside toys and other common household items.”

