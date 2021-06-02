Authorities: Semi driver leads long pursuit, rams squad car

Jun. 2—EAU CLAIRE — A Wisconsin Rapids semi driver led local authorities on a pursuit through two counties and rammed the rear of an Eau Claire County Sheriff's squad car, authorities say.

The incident ended in Altoona after tire-deflation devices caused the semi to run on its rims. The driver was under the influence of methamphetamine and the final tally was four criminal charges and 14 traffic citations, authorities said.

James D. Hisel, 48, was charged Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of attempting to flee an officer and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer, criminal damage to property and hit and run attended vehicle.

Hisel also faces 14 traffic citations: six counts of failure to stop at a stop sign, five counts of running a red light, and single counts of endangering safety by reckless driving, unsafe lane deviation and operating with a restricted controlled substance.

A $2,500 signature bond was set for Hisel, which requires him to maintain absolute sobriety.

Hisel returns to court July 14.

According to the criminal complaint:

The Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office received a call Saturday night from the Dunn County Sheriff's Department about a semi that failed to stop for a traffic stop and was fleeing their deputies.

The semi had a green cab and trailer. At 10:10 p.m., a state trooper was following the semi on North Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire, near Moholt Drive.

An Eau Claire County deputy activated his emergency lights and siren after the semi went through a red light at West Clairemont Avenue and Craig Road. The semi was weaving as it was progressing, nearly hitting other vehicles.

The semi then turned onto Hendrickson Drive and got eastbound on Interstate 94. It was driving down the middle of both eastbound lanes.

The semi exited onto Highway 93 and ran through another red light at Golf Road. The semi continued to weave through traffic, turned on Damon Street and took various streets near Oakwood Mall. It ran several stop signs.

Eau Claire police successfully deployed tire deflation devices near Oakwood Mall.

When the semi got to Prill Road, black smoke was coming from the front of the cab.

A deputy drove in front of the semi and was rammed from behind by the semi at a speed of about 20 miles per hour.

At Mayer Road and U.S, 12, both front tires of the semi were deflated. A front passenger tire fell off the rim and hit a patrol vehicle. Heavy black smoke was coming from the cab.

The semi drove into Altoona and eventually came to a stop at South Wilson Drive and Bartlett Avenue.

Hisel exited the cab after authorities used a pepper ball launcher.

"I can't do it anymore," Hisel said after police placed him in handcuffs.

Hisel was interviewed Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. He said he blacked out and didn't know why he failed to stop for authorities.

Hisel said he bought some methamphetamine at a truck stop in Georgia before he started his drive to Wisconsin.

Hisel said he last snorted meth several hours before the incident with law enforcement. He said he has been using meth for two months and snorts it a couple times a week.

If convicted of the felony charge, Hisel could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.