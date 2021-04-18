Authorities shoot, kill man during chase in Roswell

Apr. 17—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two Roswell officers and a Chaves County deputy opened fire on a man Thursday night during a foot chase in Roswell, according to New Mexico State Police.

State Police spokesman Mark Soriano said Victor Barron, 22, was killed in the incident. No deputies or officers were injured.

He said around 11:30 p.m. a Chaves County Sheriff's Office sergeant tried to pull over Barron near Matthews and Main. Barron fled the traffic stop in a pickup truck.

Soriano said Roswell police used spike strips on the truck and Barron got out of the truck and a "short foot pursuit" began.

He said Barron "brandished" a gun before two Roswell officers and a CCSO deputy fired "at least one round." Barron was struck by gunfire and later died.

"This investigation remains active and open and is being led by the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau." Soriano said. "The details of the shooting remain under investigation."