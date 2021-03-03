Authorities: Shooting suspect in jail after chase ends with Limestone crash

Marian Accardi, The Decatur Daily, Ala.
·2 min read

Mar. 2—A shooting suspect remained in Limestone County Jail today after leading authorities on a high-speed pursuit Monday afternoon that started in Giles County, Tennessee, and ended in a head-crash with injuries.

Adam Taylor, 25, of Toney, was being held with no bail set on charges of second-degree assault, attempting to elude and reckless driving, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said that Taylor, who could face charges for possession of a firearm that was recovered from his vehicle, also faces additional charges in Giles County.

According to the Limestone Sheriff's Office, it was notified at about 3:45 p.m. Monday by the Giles County Tennessee Sheriff's Office that it was pursuing on Interstate 65 South a suspect who shot an individual in Pulaski, Tennessee. Limestone County authorities were informed that the vehicle rammed and forced several vehicles off the road and saw the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed just inside the Alabama state line.

Once across the state line, Giles County authorities discontinued their chase and Limestone County continued the pursuit on Interstate 65 South, with the suspect's vehicle reaching speeds in excess of 120 mph, according to the Limestone County office.

The sheriff's deputies tried to set spikes at an interstate exit, and the suspect's vehicle exited and ended up traveling in the wrong direction onto the off ramp for I-65 North and heading into oncoming traffic on I-65 North, causing a head on collision with another vehicle.

The suspect was treated at Athens-Limestone Hospital, released and taken to the jail, according to the office, and the driver of the vehicle that was hit head-on was treated and released from Athens-Limestone Hospital.

marian.accardi@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2438. Twitter @DD_MAccardi.

