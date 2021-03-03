Authorities: Shooting suspect in jail after chase ends with Limestone crash

Marian Accardi, The Decatur Daily, Ala.
·4 min read
Mar. 3—Limestone County deputies continued a high-speed pursuit Monday that ended in a head-on crash with injuries because the fleeing shooting suspect presented a danger to the public, Sheriff Mike Blakely said.

Adam Taylor, 25, of Toney, remained in Limestone County Jail on Tuesday after authorities said he led them on a pursuit that began in Giles County, Tennessee, in which he twice dodged spike strips, reached speeds of 120 mph and was also involved in a minor accident. Taylor was being held on charges of second-degree assault, attempting to elude and reckless driving, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office. No bail was set.

Authorities said Taylor, who could face charges for possession of a firearm that was recovered from his vehicle, also faces additional charges in Giles County.

According to Giles County Sheriff Kyle Helton, one person who received a single gunshot wound to the left upper thigh at the initial scene was reported to be in stable condition and was transported by ambulance to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

"The outcome of this pursuit could have ended much differently and with serious injuries," Blakely said in a statement. He said deputies did their duty "during the pursuit and apprehension of the shooting suspect, while keeping the safety of the public a priority."

Blakely said on Tuesday that the office has a pursuit policy, and an officer or supervisor can terminate a pursuit if the risk is too great to the public.

"(Taylor) has a violent history," Blakely said, explaining that he was a shooting suspect and was also on probation for a violent felony. "If we had not stopped him, there's no telling what he would have done."

Court records show that Taylor pleaded guilty last year in Madison County Circuit Court to second-degree assault, for striking someone with a hammer in 2018, and he was sentenced to 60 months, suspended, with probation for two years.

The Limestone Sheriff's Office said it was notified at about 3:45 p.m. Monday by the Giles County Sheriff's Department that it was pursuing on Interstate 65 South a suspect who shot an individual in Pulaski, Tennessee.

Once across the state line, Giles County authorities discontinued their chase and Limestone County continued the pursuit on I-65 South, with the suspect's vehicle reaching speeds in excess of 120 mph, according to the Limestone County office.

"We tried to get him to stop to keep him from going on down the road," said Blakely. Deputies tried to set spikes at an interstate exit and "that's when (Taylor) spun around on the ramp and headed the wrong way."

The office said Taylor ended up traveling in the wrong direction onto the off ramp for I-65 North and heading into oncoming traffic on I-65 North, causing a head on collision with another vehicle.

The suspect was treated at Athens-Limestone Hospital, released and taken to the jail, according to the office, and the driver of the vehicle that was hit head-on was treated and released from Athens-Limestone Hospital.

In a release issued Tuesday afternoon, Helton said that Giles County deputies and investigators responded to a shots fired call on Cedar Hurst Lane at about 3:36 p.m. Monday. According to Helton, deputies tried to stop the suspect's vehicle at U.S. 64 and U.S. 31, but the suspect didn't stop and headed northbound on U.S. 31, then drove through fields and returned to U.S. 31 southbound.

Helton said the lead vehicle following Taylor reported he was driving erratically, tossing items out of the window, passing vehicles in a reckless manner and reaching speeds exceeding 120 mph. The sheriff said deputies deemed the suspect to be a high risk for public safety due to the initial report of shots fired and an individual being wounded and continued the pursuit south on U.S. 31.

Taylor struck a vehicle, causing minor damage, on U.S. 31 in the area of Elkton Boat Ramp, and that accident is being investigated by Elkton police, according to Helton. He said the Tennessee Highway Patrol was alerted and spike strips were deployed in the area of Exit 1 on U.S. 31, and Taylor swerved to avoid the strips, left the roadway and returned to U.S. 31 then exited southbound on I-65.

Helton said Giles County deputies and investigators have issued multiple warrants for Taylor pending his release from Limestone County to include attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, evading arrest, felon in possession of a handgun and reckless endangerment, and Elkton police have issued multiple warrants for aggravated assault, reckless driving, vandalism and leaving the scene.

marian.accardi@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2438. Twitter @DD_MAccardi.

