Authorities: South Fork man to stand trial for homicide of Altoona man

Jun. 30—SALIX, Pa. — A South Fork man will stand trial in Cambria County court for the murder of an Altoona man whom he hired to do excavation work, authorities said.

State police in Ebensburg charged Austin Louis Kline, 22, of the 700 block of Lake Street, with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, abuse of a corpse and tampering with or fabricating evidence in the May 25 shooting death of Richard A. Morgan, 55.

Kline waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday before District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix.

He pleaded not guilty through attorneys John Lovette III and Joseph Sutton, of the public defender's office.

"We didn't want to litigate things here at the preliminary hearing," Lovette said. "We reviewed some of the evidence and didn't see any issues with the commonwealth being able to establish a prima facie case.

"We want to move the case to county court as soon as possible to gather all the evidence and formulate a defense," Lovette said.

According to a complaint affidavit, Kline hired Morgan to help him with excavation work that was arranged via Facebook. He was to be paid $650 cash.

Morgan's son became concerned after Morgan didn't return home and called state police.

Troopers began the search for Morgan after text messages reviewed by investigators allegedly contradicted portions of Kline's alibi.

A search warrant was executed on May 26 and a police dog detected the scent of human remains in "several areas" at the Lake Street property where Kline lived, the affidavit said.

Morgan's body allegedly was found in a detached garage.

Troopers also allegedly found a landscape tamper, ammunition and suspected blood and hair samples.

Kline later admitted to shooting Morgan several times with a .380 firearm and then striking him with a blunt object, the affidavit said.

Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said investigators are still searching for a motive for the killing.

"It's still speculative," he said. "We have a theory, but we're not commenting on that right now."

Neugebauer said Kline and Morgan only knew each other for a "very brief period."

Troopers allege that Kline tried to cover up the crime by driving Morgan's vehicle from Lake Street to U.S. Route 219 at the state Route 53 exit ramp, where it was found.

Kline is being held without bond in Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg.