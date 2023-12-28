Authorities in standoff with reportedly armed suspect in Lynwood
Authorities have swarmed a building in Lynwood as they try to apprehend a man reportedly armed with a gun following a deputy-involved shooting.
Authorities have swarmed a building in Lynwood as they try to apprehend a man reportedly armed with a gun following a deputy-involved shooting.
Wander Franco was placed on administrative leave in August after allegations of inappropriate relationships with minors.
I didn't think it was possible to love a desk, but here we are.
A review of Green Chef meal delivery service.
Jones' attempt to hand out a gift on Christmas Day was stymied by an overzealous fan.
The Michigan Supreme Court rules that state election law does not prohibit former President Donald Trump from being included on primary ballots there, but the court also makes clear that he could still be excluded from general election ballots.
The Big Ten will again be Caitlin Clark’s playground as opposing defenses try to find solutions for the senior and her NCAA-leading 30.5 points per game.
Sore muscles? You knead this thing.
Plus, score a bestselling knife set for nearly 60% off and Fire TV for just $70, to name a few.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season!
QB Kenny Pickett participated in individual drills last week, and his status will be re-evaluated at week's end.
Why resolutions are an important tradition in my home — and why other families avoid them, or find alternate ways to reflect on the new year.
The actor credits these products for bringing back her lovely locks. Save up to 30%!
Denver reportedly hopes to re-sign Jackson to the practice squad if he clears waivers.
The transfer portal officially opened Dec. 4.
Arizona has now lost two of its last three games since it reached No. 1 in the polls earlier this month.
GM's issued a stop-sale for the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer to resolve software issues that are mucking up the infotainment and charging experience.
Lawrence will reportedly travel to Tampa.
Apple has reportedly started negotiating with major publishers and news organizations to ask for permission to use their content to train the generative AI system it's developing.
GM has paused deliveries of the new Chevy Blazer EV after drivers found the infotainment system keeps crashing and displaying all kinds of error messages. The company said it is aware of "software quality issues" and is working on a fix.
Yahoo Sports breaks down six players who performed well at the G League Winter Showcase, helping their position with teams and impressing other franchises looking for two-ways or other players to add to their rosters.