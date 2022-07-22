Authorities still looking into death of Lee County man

Jul. 21—TUPELO — Lee County investigators are still looking into the shooting death of a Lee County man a week ago.

"It's an ongoing investigation," said Lee County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy John Hall. "We are still taking statements from people and getting more names to interview."

Around 8:20 a.m. July 14, the Lee County Sheriff's Office was notified that a black male had crashed his car into a ditch on County Road 1438. The responding deputies found the driver unresponsive. There were reportedly bullet holes in the car.

The driver of the car, Jeremiah Flakes, 21, of Tupelo, was pronounced dead from gunshot wounds. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green sent the body to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Pearl for an autopsy.

Following the death, Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said the case was being treated as a homicide. The investigation determined that a separate incident happened at a residence down the road before Flakes death.

Officials have not released any details of the first incident or a possible motive for the fatal shooting.

"This was not his first involvement with the law or crime," Hall said. "Flakes did have a prior criminal history, mostly drug related."

