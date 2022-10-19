Authorities still searching for Douglas County convenience store clerk’s killer 13 years later

It has been more than 13 years since Maryanne Humphrey was shot and killed at the convenience store where she worked, and the person responsible still has not been caught.

Police say that in September 2009, a masked man walked into the Circle K on Stewart Mill Road in Douglasville and tried robbing the store.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The 63-year-old mother and grandmother was not going to let it be that easy. Police say she fought back, even unmasking her killer in her final moments of life.

During the struggle, Humphrey was shot and killed.

TRENDING STORIES:

More than a decade later and police have still not been able to identify the killer.

Through all that time, Humphrey’s family has not given up on solving her murder.

Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin is speaking with Humphrey’s daughter and granddaughter about new information they may have found, on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

Douglasville police said on Wednesday that they are still actively investigating Humphrey’s death.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: