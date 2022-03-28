Authorities still searching for girl, now 16, who ran away from South Bend a year ago

SOUTH BEND — Police are still searching for Hannah Cormican, a student last seen leaving Riley High School more than a year ago, though they say they don't believe she's in danger.

Cormican, who is from Mishawaka, but attended Riley, was 15 years old when she was listed as a runaway juvenile on March 22, 2021. Now, national advocacy groups, including the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, are hoping for the public's help in finding her.

Hannah Cormican

South Bend police logs label Cormican's disappearance as a "runaway juvenile" case with police taking a report after the teenager didn't show up to school.

Department spokeswoman Ashley O'Chap declined to answer detailed questions about Cormican's case, but said the teenager has periodically been in contact with her family and is not believed to be in danger.

'Today is a happy day': Two girls found alive and safe after running off from Oaklawn

“There have been instances where her family has contact with her. It’s not like she vanished without a trace," O'Chap said. "We don’t have a reason to believe she’s in danger."

O'Chap added that Cormican may have a strained relationship with her family.

A release from NCMEC says Cormican's family believes she's in the Michiana area and O'Chap said she may have been seen in Michigan City last week.

Cormican is a while female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5-foot-4-inches tall and weighs 135 pounds, officials say.

Officials ask anyone with information about Cormican to call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST.

Email Marek Mazurek at mmazurek@sbtinfo.com. Follow him on Twitter: @marek_mazurek

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Police looking for Hannah Cormican, who ran away from Riley High School