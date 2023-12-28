Authorities still searching for suspect who started fire at Ohio business

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – A family owned business in Fayette County is dealing with unexpected challenges to close out the year, after a fire which has been ruled arson.

“When I got the call it was just kind of a panic mode to hurry up and get here,” said Dale Mayer, Co-owner of Mayer Farm Equipment.

Mayer’s grandfather started the company 75 years ago. Parts and other supplies lost in the fire can be replaced. However, he said decades of family history and awards his grandfather and father received were in one of the offices.

“That is definitely the hardest part, the building, the loss of the equipment, we can get by,” Mayer said. “But as we now go through and get to digging in these offices and remember what was there, that’s the hardest part.”

The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau has ruled the Dec. 16 fire arson.

“Why would somebody do that, they’d already broke in, they already stole everything they wanted, but that wasn’t enough,” Mayer said.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) had been looking for a red truck which investigators described as a vehicle of interest. They said it was a vehicle of interest in multiple crimes in the area, including the fire. The truck has been found, however investigators are still looking for whoever started the flames.

“Anybody that knows that truck or knows anything about it, please reach out to the sheriff’s department and give them whatever information you can so we can hopefully find somebody responsible and get that behind us,” Mayer said.

The team at Mayer Farm Equipment has been powering through this. Offices and the parts department have set up shop in part of the service area.

“December is our busiest month, the last two weeks are typically the busiest of those so it wasn’t an option to close,” Mayer said.

A $5,000 reward is being offered. Those with information are encouraged to reach out to the FCSO or the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728.

