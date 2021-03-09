Authorities still searching for suspects who led officers on high-speed chase

Sam Fosness, The Daily Republic, Mitchell, S.D.
·1 min read

Mar. 9—The search for two suspects who led the South Dakota Highway Patrol on a high-speed pursuit that went through Mitchell is still ongoing, authorities say.

The high-speed pursuit broke out at approximately 3 p.m., after a state Highway Patrol officer attempted to stop a red SUV for a speeding violation on Interstate 90. According to Tony Mangan, public information officer for the South Dakota Highway Patrol, authorities pursued the Toyota 4RAV vehicle into Mitchell until it approached north Main Street.

After the vehicle reached speeds of around 80 mph through the residential parts of north east Mitchell, including Burr and Main streets, Mangan said the state Highway Patrol officers terminated the pursuit due to "public safety concerns." At the time of the pursuit, two Mitchell Public Schools along the north side of the city had just been let out for the day at 3:15 p.m.

Shortly after the high-speed pursuit was terminated, Mangan said the authorities with the Mitchell Police Department located the red SUV in alley, where it was abandoned by the two suspects.

Local authorities have identified one of the suspects as a Black male, while the other suspect is reportedly a white female with long light-colored hair. According to an alert from the Mitchell Department of Public Safety, the two suspects involved in the incident were last seen in the 1000 block of Third and Fourth avenues. The red SUV that the two suspects led authorities on a high-speed pursuit with was stolen, the alert stated.

Recommended Stories

  • Man wearing red T-shirt with American flag robbed Saginaw bank, police say

    Saginaw, TX police are searching for a man who robbed a bank Monday afternoon.

  • Frying pan attack ends with resident stabbing intruder, Michigan cops say

    The home invasion suspect was armed with two frying pans.

  • Innocent driver killed in suspected DWI high-speed crash

    Deputies say the suspect was traveling at a "very high rate of speed" before he hit the victim, causing their car to be pushed into a ditch.

  • New York City Proposes an End to Solitary Prison Confinement

    (Bloomberg) -- New York City is proposing an end to solitary confinement.“More and more people have looked at this issue and found that there’s a better way,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday, adding that he hopes the city’s action will spur an end to solitary confinement across the U.S.Other proposed criminal-justice reforms would end the use of routine non-individualized restraints and require a minimum of 10 hours out of the prison cell.The mayor has vowed to end solitary confinement, which has been criticized by civil-rights advocates as inhumane and abusive. Urgency gained with the case of Kalief Browder, a Bronx teen who spent three years at Rikers Island awaiting trial after allegedly stealing a backpack in 2010. A majority of his prison time was spent in solitary confinement. Browder committed suicide two years after his release from jail, at age 22, and his story was made into a documentary series produced by Jay-Z.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • UN rights office laments Swiss ban on Muslim face-coverings

    The U.N. human rights office expressed dismay on Tuesday that Switzerland is set to join a few other countries where “actively discriminating against Muslim women” is legal, after Swiss voters approved a ban on face coverings like burqas and niqabs that some Muslim women wear. In a referendum on Sunday, Swiss voters narrowly approved a measure to ban the wearing of full-face-covering burqas and niqabs, which have slits for the eyes, in addition to ski masks and bandannas worn by some protesters. Ravina Shamdasani, a rights office spokeswoman, acknowledged it was a “divisive issue” and said women shouldn't be forced to cover their faces, but “the use of the law to dictate what women should wear is problematic from a human rights perspective.”

  • Student reports sexual assault in dorm at East Carolina University, NC school says

    The student reported another possible sexual assault attempt at an off-campus party, officials said.

  • Turkey jails 5 to life over 2016 Russian envoy's killing

    A Turkish court on Tuesday sentenced five people to life prison terms over the assassination of Russia’s ambassador to Turkey in 2016, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported. An off-duty police officer, Mevlut Mert Altintas, fatally shot Russian Ambassador Andrei Karlov at a photo exhibition in Turkish capital Ankara on Dec. 19, 2016. Turkish prosecutors concluded that a network led by U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen was behind Karlov’s slaying and charged 28 people, including Gulen, over the killing.

  • Watch Piers Morgan Storm Off TV Set After Being Called Out for Meghan Markle Comments

    Piers Morgan walked off set of Good Morning Britain on March 9 after Alex Beresford called him out for his comments on Meghan Markle.

  • Oath Keeper seen with Roger Stone is arrested, reports say

    Militia group reportedly provided security for former Trump adviser while in Washington DC

  • Harry implies family were jealous of Meghan’s Diana-like connection to public

    Harry says wife’s success ‘brought back memories’ of his mother for royal family

  • Trump allies attack Meghan Markle over Oprah Winfrey interview

    Former president has said he is ‘not a fan’ of the duchess

  • Oprah targeted by bizarre QAnon conspiracy theory after Harry and Meghan interview broadcast

    Not first time Oprah has been subject of conspiracy theory about wearing ankle monitor

  • Eddie Murphy took 6 years off from making movies because he was tired of winning worst actor Razzie awards

    The comic legend needed to hit the reset button after the 0% Rotten Tomatoes-ranked "A Thousand Words."

  • Joe Biden’s German Shepherds return to Delaware after rescue Major bites White House security guard

    In the run-up to the US election, Joe Biden pledged to “put a dog back in the White House” and posted a series of loving photos with his two German Shepherds. But within six weeks of taking office, 14-year-old Champ and three-year-old Major have been banished from their new home and sent back to Delaware after the younger dog had what was described as a "biting incident" with a member of White House security. Major, the first rescue dog to live in the White House, “has been known to display agitated behaviour on multiple occasions, including jumping, barking, and ‘charging’ at staff and security” people familiar with the situation told CNN and were removed last week. While the condition of the security staff member is not known, the White House has tried to play down the incident with one official telling NBC News, “They will be back.” They added that “with the First Lady travelling for three days, Champ and Major went to Delaware to stay with family friends.”

  • 'Just shoot me if you want to': Nun stands in front of Myanmar riot officers to stop attack on protesters

    Warning, this story contains images some may find distressing Arms outstretched, her white robes trailing on the dusty ground as she knelt in front of armed riot officers, Sister Ann Roza Nu Tawng was prepared to pay the ultimate sacrifice as she pleaded with them not to harm protesters marching on the streets to oppose the Myanmar coup. In the striking image taken on Monday, pictured above, three officers stand over the 45-year-old nun dispassionately, while two of their colleagues also bend down on their knees, hands clasped in a prayer gesture that offers a glint of mercy. But a later picture, below, reveals the sister’s appeals for restraint were tragically in vain. Her face, visible for the first time, is contorted with tears and grief as she once more stretches out her arms – this time towards the body of a young man lying face down in the street, blood pooling on the ground from a gunshot wound to the head.

  • Liberals who made fun of Texas need to understand that your political party shouldn't be a death sentence

    Despite what liberal Twitter accounts may think, Texas isn't made up of just Republicans. The state houses millions of Democrats and deserves help.

  • What Meghan misunderstood about the monarchy

    Of the many shocking statements made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their full-scale assault on the monarchy during their two-hour interview with Oprah Winfrey, the most peculiar was surely Meghan’s claim to know nothing about the British monarchy when she first met Harry. She was so incurious that she didn’t bother to read a volume of history or biography. She said she didn’t even do an internet search to learn the basics. Her knowledge of the Royal Family, she said, was based only on what Harry “was sharing with me.” Astonishingly, as a graduate of well-regarded Northwestern University, she said her sense of Royal life was based on “fairytales.” What she described as naivete seemed more like a wilful refusal to accept that life in The Firm – the name first used by Harry’s great-grandfather, King George VI – would involve long days of plaque unveiling and tree planting as well as exciting passion projects made possible by her unique position. If she had read some history, she would have recognised that overseas Royal tours such as the one she and Harry took to Australia are indeed “exhausting.” She would have known that she wasn’t the only member of the Royal Family to undertake such duties while pregnant. In 1948, for example, Queen Elizabeth II, then still a princess, took her first official visit with her husband to Paris. It was a gruelling four days, and Philip and Elizabeth generated massive goodwill. Unknown to the French or British officials, she was four months pregnant with Prince Charles and suffering from nausea behind closed doors. Meghan complained bitterly about her treatment by the press, which did ricochet between adulation and harsh criticism. Perhaps if she had sat down for tea with her husband’s stepmother, the Duchess of Cornwall, she could have learnt about years of being savaged by the media. Camilla, like everyone else in the Royal Family, survived the pummelling by staying quiet, pressing ahead and doing her job. But Meghan was already bursting to share her point of view, even months before the wedding, with no less than Oprah Winfrey. Coming from Hollywood, where actresses are joined at the hip with their publicists, Meghan expressed surprise that Palace press officials felt duty bound to listen to her first telephone conversation with Oprah. She then went behind their backs anyway, met her future interlocutor, invited her to the wedding, and arranged a privileged seat for her. Such was the downside of being “silenced.” Meghan’s complaint that she received no positive guidance about her role, only “certain things you couldn’t do” rang especially hollow. She lamented that there was “no class on how to speak” or “cross your legs.” It rather beggared belief that a trained actress would complain about having to learn the British national anthem, and the “30 hymns” she was expected to know. Did it really not occur to her until she was five minutes away from her first meeting with the Queen that she should know how to curtsey?

  • Piers Morgan storms off 'Good Morning Britain' set after cohost accuses him of continuing 'to trash' Meghan Markle

    Piers Morgan's response on Monday's edition of "Good Morning Britain" to Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah has faced widespread criticism.

  • Nevada Democratic Party Staff Quits En Masse after Socialists Win Leadership Roles

    Every Nevada Democratic Party staff member quit after Democratic socialists won party leadership roles, according to a new report. Alana Mounce, the party’s executive director, reportedly notified the newly elected party chair, Judith Whitmer, that she and other staff members were resigning, according to The Intercept. The party’s operations director, research director, communications director and finance director all resigned after the left-wing candidates of the “NV Dems Progressive Slate,” which was run by the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) and the Left Caucus, beat out the Democratic Party’s “Progressive Unity Slate” on Saturday. All but one of the winning candidates is a dues-paying member of a local DSA. “I knew I couldn’t work with her,” an anonymous staffer said of Whitmer, “and watch her destroy the years of hard work so many operatives put into making our state party the best state party in the country.” Whitmer told the outlet she and the other newcomers “weren’t really surprised, in that we were prepared for” the mass resignation. “But what hit us by surprise and was sort of shocking is that for a slate that claimed that they were all about unity, and kept this false narrative of division going on throughout the entire campaign — in fact they kept intensifying that — that’s what was surprising about it, was the willingness to just walk away, instead of working with us,” she said.

  • Democrats are about to start sending monthly checks for most U.S. children. Why are Republicans so quiet?

    President Biden is expected to sign his $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan this week, sending $1,400 checks to millions of Americans and unleashing billions of dollars for schools, COVID-19 vaccinations, struggling farmers, the transportation sector, and others beneficiaries. The package also "includes a plan to temporarily raise the child tax credit that could end up permanently changing the way the country deals with child poverty," The Associated Press reports. Most parents will get monthly payments of up to $300 for each child 5 and under and $250 for children 6 to 17. "The child benefit has the makings of a policy revolution," The New York Times reports. "It is essentially a guaranteed income for families with children," aiding "more than 93 percent of children" in the U.S. A recent study found it will reduce child poverty by 45 percent, and more among Black families. Democrats intend to make the one-year benefit permanent. "Opposition has been surprisingly muted," the Times reports. No Republicans will vote for the bill, but Biden is about to sign "the greatest expansion of the welfare state since LBJ," Politico's Playbook said Monday. "How did Democrats win this fight over welfare while barely firing a shot?" Briefly, "the twin crises of disease and recession boosted support for government intervention well beyond what has been tolerated for decades," Politico said. "Donald Trump and the GOP's own support for the last two bills depolarized the fight over this one," Republicans have been "distracted by internal divisions," and "the conservative media was distracted by juicier fare than tax policy," like Dr. Seuss and antifa. Some conservatives warn the child credit will "bust budgets and weaken incentives to work or marry," the Times notes. "But a child allowance differs from traditional aid in ways that appeal to some on the right. Libertarians like that it frees parents to use the money as they choose," while "proponents of higher birthrates say a child allowance could help arrest a decline in fertility" and "social conservatives note that it benefits stay-at-home parents." Also, unlike the racially tinged welfare fights of the 1980s and '90s, many of the beneficiaries here are rural white voters. "Republicans can't count on running a backlash campaign," Samual Hammond, a child allowance proponent at the center-right Niskanen Center, tells the Times. "They crossed the Rubicon in terms of cash payments. People love the stimulus checks," and "people on the right are curious about the child benefit — not committed, but movable." More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyTrump tries to redirect GOP donations to his PAC after RNC rejects his cease-and-desist order7 spondiferously funny cartoons about the Dr. Seuss controversy