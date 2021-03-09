Authorities still searching for suspects who led officers on high-speed chase
Mar. 9—The search for two suspects who led the South Dakota Highway Patrol on a high-speed pursuit that went through Mitchell is still ongoing, authorities say.
The high-speed pursuit broke out at approximately 3 p.m., after a state Highway Patrol officer attempted to stop a red SUV for a speeding violation on Interstate 90. According to Tony Mangan, public information officer for the South Dakota Highway Patrol, authorities pursued the Toyota 4RAV vehicle into Mitchell until it approached north Main Street.
After the vehicle reached speeds of around 80 mph through the residential parts of north east Mitchell, including Burr and Main streets, Mangan said the state Highway Patrol officers terminated the pursuit due to "public safety concerns." At the time of the pursuit, two Mitchell Public Schools along the north side of the city had just been let out for the day at 3:15 p.m.
Shortly after the high-speed pursuit was terminated, Mangan said the authorities with the Mitchell Police Department located the red SUV in alley, where it was abandoned by the two suspects.
Local authorities have identified one of the suspects as a Black male, while the other suspect is reportedly a white female with long light-colored hair. According to an alert from the Mitchell Department of Public Safety, the two suspects involved in the incident were last seen in the 1000 block of Third and Fourth avenues. The red SUV that the two suspects led authorities on a high-speed pursuit with was stolen, the alert stated.