Authorities still seek info on missing local women

May 26—Authorities say the cases of two Crawford County women reported missing last summer are still active investigations, but in need of credible tips from the public.

Candice Caffas, 35, a Union Township resident with special needs, has been missing since July 2022, while Debra Sue Daniel, 68, of Meadville has been missing since August 2022.

Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville say Caffas is considered missing and endangered.

Caffas has Prader Willi syndrome, a genetic disorder which often results in multiple issues — including the person always being hungry as well as behavioral problems such as running away.

Caffas went missing from her parents' home in the 9100 block of Mount Pleasant Road sometime between 10 p.m. July 15 and 3 a.m. July 16 by climbing out of a bathroom window, police said. The home is located about 4 miles south of Meadville.

After July 23, large-scale searches coordinated by state police were scaled down as all potential leads had been exhausted.

Police describe Caffas as 4 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing about 95 pounds with dirty-blond hair and green eyes

She was last seen July 16, 2022, on Route 285 at Conneaut Lake, according to police, who added that she was last known to be wearing glasses, a purple T-shirt, orange shorts and blue sneakers.

Anyone with information on Caffas' whereabouts should contact state police at Meadville at (814) 332-6911.

Daniel, 68, was a resident of the Holland Towers apartment complex in Meadville. She was reported to Meadville Police Department as missing by out-of-state relatives on Aug. 24.

The last known sighting of Daniel was around noon Aug. 15 when she was seen leaving Edinboro Manor, a nursing home at 419 Waterford St., Edinboro.

Family members told police that Daniel would walk much of the way to and from the nursing home and may have hitched a ride.

She is described by police as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds with green eyes and dirty-blond hair.

Anyone with information on Daniel's whereabouts should contact city police at (814) 724-6100.

