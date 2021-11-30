Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 6 at Michigan school
A 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school on Tuesday, killing three students and wounding six other people, including a teacher, authorities said.
A 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school on Tuesday, killing three students and wounding six other people, including a teacher, authorities said.
Oakland County, Mich., Undersheriff Michael McCabe said three people were killed and six were injured after a suspect opened fire at Oxford High School on Tuesday.
Former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) discussed the nation's borrowing limit in a meeting on Tuesday, as an impasse over the debt limit drags on in the upper chamber. Mnuchin said the matter came up during a brief meeting with the leader in his office early Tuesday. "I was over having breakfast with a bunch of Republican senators this morning. And then I came over to spend time with...
Diaz certainly bought himself time with the way the Hurricanes finished the year, winning five-of-six and coming within one 4th-and-14 stop at FSU.
The U.S. on Tuesday warned of "serious consequences" if Russia escalates the conflict in Ukraine, sending a clear message to Russian President Vladimir Putin as he continues to mobilize troops on the border of his neighboring country.Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with NATO officials in Riga, Latvia, where they discussed the Russian troop buildup at the northern and eastern Ukrainian border, which many fear could spark a conflict in a...
Revive Santa Ana, a stimulus program instituted for low-income residents in the Southern California city of Santa Ana, will distribute $300 prepaid Visa debit cards to roughly 20,000 families in time...
WDIVThree students are dead after a teenage gunman opened fire at a Michigan high school on Tuesday, sending terrified students scrambling for cover and barricading in their classrooms, according to authorities. Six other people were injured in the horrific attack at Oxford High School in Michigan, including a teacher, Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe told reporters at a news conference. The suspected shooter, who has not yet been publicly identified, is a 15 year-old sophomore, police sa
Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero/The Daily Beast/GettyNEW YORK, NY—They were young girls who dreamed of becoming professional musicians, or models, or actresses—but they often came from poor families and their parents needed money. They were the perfect targets for a pair of high-society “predators” who dazzled them with fabulous wealth and promised them the world—and who then allegedly groomed, molested, and raped them.Such was the story presented by federal prosecutors on the first day of
The bigger the stage, the more spectacular the wardrobe malfunction. Thanks to the magic of pre-records, Charli XCX dodged her very own blooper when she presented at the 2021 ARIA Awards.
“You start to wonder, what is the goal here?” Sen. Melissa Wintrow said. “If it’s to set us back in time and disenfranchise women ... that’s a problem.”
A 16-year-old baseball phenom has transferred from an elite New Rochelle, New York, prep school to attend his local public school in his junior year. […]
Waukesha killer Darrell Brooks spoke for the first time Tuesday since plowing his red SUV into a Christmas parade, killing six people.
A FedEx driver tossed packages into an Alabama ravine at least six times, the Blount County Sheriff's Office says. More than 400 packages were found.
Several left-leaning student organizations at Arizona State University are demanding that their administration “withdraw” Kyle Rittenhouse from the university.
“When he tried to talk with them, he was met with profanity, jeering, ridicule of his name, and them turning their back to him," a UNH official said.
Two-year-old Emma Sweet was found three miles downstream from where her father had been found by duck hunters on Friday.
The recent discovery of hundreds of packages in a wooded area in Alabama have led authorities to question a FedEx driver, a sheriff said Monday. As many as 400 packages of varying sizes were found in a ravine last week about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Birmingham, authorities said. The discovery was made on private property near the small town of Hayden in Blount County, Sheriff Mark Moon said.
A new restaurant in San Francisco set to open next month was burglarized over the weekend. The owners said their grand opening will be delayed because the thieves not only stole furniture and equipment, it appeared they hosted a large party.
Where are the missing 1 million children? Satan-worshipping pedophile Democrats have them.
A university scheme designed to promote women in academia has been “destroyed” by the trans lobby, feminist professors have claimed.
An aspiring architect who was mysteriously dropped off at a hospital in West Los Angeles after a night out with her friend is now brain dead, according to family members.