Authorities: Teen becomes ill from marijuana provided by CF man

Apr. 21—EAU CLAIRE — A Chippewa Falls man provided a 16-year-old Eau Claire male with a concentrated form of marijuana that made the teen ill, police say.

Trenton G. Schultz, 21, 820 Macomber St., was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of marijuana delivery and misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A warrant has been issued for Schultz's arrest.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire man contacted police on Nov. 7, 2019, because his 16-year-old son was hospitalized at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire after consuming marijuana. The man said he arrived home that evening to find his son in a vehicle in front of the residence accompanied by several other people. The vehicle belonged to Schultz.

The man went inside the residence and his son came in 10 minutes later. The teen told his father he had a hard time breathing and was very anxious.

Schultz had provided him a cartridge containing a concentrated form of marijuana known as butane hash oil, which is heated through a vape-style pen and inhaled.

The man, who told police he was concerned for both his son's safety and the safety of others, then took his son to the hospital. The teen told police he had been driving around during the day with Schultz and a few other people. Schultz had offered him marijuana earlier in the day and he didn't experience any ill effects.

The teen said he only got ill after inhaling some marijuana provided by Schultz in his driveway. The teen feared the drug may have been laced with an unknown substance.

Before this day, the teen said he last smoked marijuana about four months earlier.

If convicted of the felony charge, Schultz could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.