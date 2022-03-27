Authorities: Teen sexually assaulted girl in church parking lot

Mar. 26—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire teen sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl in a town of Seymour church parking lot on Halloween, authorities say.

Bradley D. Loew, 17, 2715 N. 67th Ave., was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of sexual assault of a child under age 16 and child enticement.

A $5,000 signature bond was set for Loew, which prohibits him from having contact with the girl or North High School. He also cannot have unsupervised contact with other girls.

Loew returns to court May 2.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire County Sheriff's detective witnessed a March 9 interview a social worker had with the girl.

The girl said she spent Halloween hanging out with Loew at his house. He offered to give her a ride home and she accepted.

The girl said they ended up in a parking lot and Loew made a comment or joked about having sex.

The girl said Loew begged her for 10 to 15 minutes and she reluctantly agreed "to try and get it over with."

The girl said she didn't know where she was, didn't know how to get her mother there to assist and didn't want to be alone with Loew.

The girl said they both got undressed and went into the back seat. She said she withdrew her consent after about 30 seconds because the sexual contact was painful.

Loew didn't stop and continued to have sexual relations with the girl, which lasted about 15 minutes, she said.

The girl said she just gave up because she was in a parking lot with a male who was more powerful than she was. She was hoping he would stop and let her go, but she said he didn't.

The girl said she wasn't going to walk home because she didn't know where she was.

The girl said Loew eventually drove her home after sexually assaulting her twice.

After an investigation, authorities determined the incident occurred in the parking lot at Jacob's Well Church.

During an interview with authorities, Loew said he and the girl had sex in the back seat of a vehicle. He said the girl never told him no. He said he knew the girl was 15 years old.

If convicted of the two charges, Loew could be sentenced to up to 40 years in prison.