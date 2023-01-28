Authorities: Teen's vandalism caused $1.2 million damage at Black River Falls school

Jan. 27—BLACK RIVER FALLS — A Black River Falls teen participated in a vandalism spree last summer that caused $1.2 million in damage to a Black River Falls elementary school, authorities say.

Bruce C. Redbird, 17, was charged Friday in Jackson County Court with felony counts of burglary of a building and criminal damage to property.

Redbird will make his initial court appearance on Feb. 20.

Forrest Street Elementary School was vandalized on Aug. 10, authorities say.

A juvenile co-defendant has been proceeding through the court system and details are not being released given the offender's juvenile status, Jackson County District Attorney Emily Hynek said.

According to the criminal complaint.

A Black River Falls police officer was called to the school at 6:17 a.m. on Aug. 11 to meet with the manager for a construction crew that was working on renovating the school.

Ladders were up against the building leading toward the roof and a mechanical compactor had been tipped over.

Inside the school, fire extinguisher residue was sprayed on walls, floors, stairs, electronic equipment and many other surfaces.

Speakers were damaged and windows were broken. A smart board was ripped off a wall and a projector was smashed. A metal door and drywall were damaged with a sledge hammer.

Also, a basketball hoop was bent downward and multiple computer monitors were damaged in the school office.

A hat was left in the school. Numerous footprints were left in the massive fire extinguisher residue.

The school's principal showed police videos that were texted to her phone. The videos appeared to be from the social media platform Snapchat.

The top display of the videos listed Redbird's name and would be the name of the person sending the video through Snapchat.

The videos showed an unknown male trying to stand on drywall stilts while another male was recording and narrating the video. The videos were filmed inside the school.

A 16-year-old boy told police on Aug. 16 that Redbird had messaged him to come over and see what had been done to the school. The boy said he was just there but didn't commit any of the vandalism. The boy then said he did spray one of the fire extinguishers. He said there were 10 to 15 fire extinguishers used during the vandalism spree.

Police interviewed Redbird on Aug. 25 and he didn't admit to any involvement with the vandalism.

Police learned on Sept. 29 that the 16-year-old boy gave a full confession to an assistant principal at Black River Falls High School.

The boy told the assistant principal that he set off one fire extinguisher and broke one set of lights and that the rest of the damage was done by Redbird. The boy was adamant that it was just he and Redbird who damaged the building.

A high school teacher told police in October that Redbird admitted to her his involvement. Redbird said he was holding the camera while the boy did all the damage.

The teacher said Redbird appeared to be proud of the incident.

If convicted of both charges, Redbird could be sentenced to up to nine years in prison.

Hynek said the vandalism investigation by the Black River Falls Police Department is continuing. "We ask that any community members with information about the offense continue to cooperate with law enforcement regarding this matter," she said.

The vandalism resulted in the displacement of students and staff at the beginning of the school year until the school was sufficiently repaired to safely hold classes, Hynek said.