Authorities say Troy woman tried to run over boyfriend

Oct. 7—A Troy woman was recently jailed after being accused of trying to run over her boyfriend during an alleged domestic disturbance.

Amanda Rose Marcum, 36, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Lincoln County District Court to felony assault with a weapon and misdemeanor partner or family member assault.

Marcum appeared via video from the county Detention Center.

According to the charging document filed by Lincoln County Deputy Attorney Jeffrey Zwang, county Sheriff's Office Deputy Ben Fisher wrote in a report that he responded to the Troy dispatch office on Sept. 8 to speak with the alleged victim.

The man told Fisher he had moved his camper into an area near Kilbrennan Lake. He said he got a ride with his buddy to the camper. About 20 minutes later, the man said Marcum showed up. The man said he and Marcum have a 7-month-old child together. He said she was mad at him and struck him in the face several times. The man had a cut on the side of his left eye, according to court documents.

The alleged victim told Fisher he was concerned that Marcum was drunk and the baby was in the car. He said when he tried to lean into the car and remove the keys, Marcum allegedly put the car in drive and tried to hit him. He said he stepped off the road and into thick brush to avoid being struck by the car.

He said Marcum backed on to the main road, tearing the front bumper loose, and sped away toward Spinner Lake.

Fisher then spoke with the friend who had taken the alleged victim to his camper. The friend said he saw Marcum speed into the campsite and then pass him a few minutes later, stirring up so much dust he could barely see the car.

Fisher then met with two fellow officers, Deputy James Derryberry and Sgt. John Davis. The trio attempted to find Marcum at her home, but she hadn't returned. Fisher approached the house and spoke with Marcum's 14-year-old daughter, who told him that her mom wasn't home and was gone when she and her siblings got home from school.

Fisher said he and Derryberry spent the next couple hours trying to find Marcum on the mountain roads near Kilbrennan Lake and at her residence. Fisher also wrote in his report that he tried to call Marcum, but found out she had left her phone at the house when her young son answered it and said his mom was still not home.

Fisher also wrote in his report that this incident was the second alleged partner or family member assault by Marcum against her boyfriend.

Fisher also wrote that he made a report to Child Protective Services (CPS) because the infant was in the car at the time of the exchange and the child was at risk of serious injury. Fisher also learned that there was another case involving Marcum with CPS. According to the court document, Marcum has four children between seven months old and 14.

Marcum's next court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 19.

The maximum sentence for a conviction on assault with a weapon is 20 years in the Montana State Prison. For partner or family member assault, the maximum sentence is one year in the county jail.