Authorities trying to identify cyclist killed in Tupelo hit-and-run

Jun. 20—TUPELO — Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify a cyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run Friday evening in east Tupelo.

The driver surrendered to Tupelo police later that night and is in the county jail facing felony charges.

Tupelo police responded the Briar Ridge Road around 9 p.m. June 17 and found a gravely injured adult male. Witnesses on the scene told police that a champagne Chevy Tahoe struck the man, who was either riding or pushing the bicycle. The SUV then fled the scene.

The victim was carried to the emergency room at the North Mississippi Medical Center where he later died. The victim was not carrying any identification on him at the time so police and Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green hope someone will be able to identify him from his description.

The victim was a white male who appeared to be between 40 and 50 years old, Green said. He had reddish brown hair and sported a goatee. He stood between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall, and weighed approximately 160-180 pounds. He also had the name "Kathleen" tattooed on his right rib cage area.

The coroner said the body will be sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Pearl so they can help in the identification process.

More than an hour after the collision, the suspected driver, Timothy J. Best, 58, of the Brewer community, turned himself in to Tupelo police officers at the Lee County Sheriff's Office, according to Tupelo police spokesman Major Chuck McDougald.

During his initial court appearance Saturday, Best was formally charged with was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving a death. If convicted of that charge under state law, Best could face 5-20 years in prison and/or a $1,000-$10,000 fine.

When the case is presented to the grand jury, they could choose to upgrade the charge. If they decide Best's actions were "eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved heart," they could indict him for second degree murder, which carries a penalty of 20-40 years in prison if convicted.

Story continues

Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Willie Allen set bond at $100,000. He remained in the Lee County Adult Jail Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the victim's identity is asked to called the coroner's office at 662-819-9120 or Tupelo police at 662-841-6491.

william.moore@djournal.com