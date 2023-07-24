Authorities trying to locate man charged with robbery who escaped from custody in Yonkers

A man who had been charged with robbery escaped early Sunday morning while in custody of the Westchester County Department of Correction, a county government statement said.

Geraldo Rojas is accused of first-degree robbery as well as second- and third-degree robbery, the county executive's office and Yonkers police said.

The county correction department "assumed responsibility for a prisoner detail from the Yonkers Police Department at Saint Joseph’s Medical Center in Yonkers, as per their customary practice," the county statement said.

Westchester County Department of Public Safety, working with Yonkers police and the Department of Corrections, "is actively engaged in efforts to apprehend Rojas. The immediate priority is to locate and secure the individual whose last known address was in Yonkers."

The county statement said "a thorough review of the incident is already underway to understand the circumstances that led to the escape. At this time, the involved officers have been suspended from duty, and will also face internal disciplinary charges."

The police said anyone with information on Rojas' whereabouts is asked to call the department at (914) 377-7900 or submit an anonymous tip by texting keyword "YPD" and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Anonymous tips can also be made via the police department website.

Michael McKinney is a breaking news reporter for The Journal News. Poughkeepsie Journal and the Times Herald-Record of Middletown.

