Authorities turn to fingerprints to ID pickup driver killed in crash during police chase

Authorities investigating a Saturday morning crash at a west Erie intersection involving a stolen pickup truck said they will use fingerprints to attempt to identify the male driver of the truck who died in the accident.

The male, believed to be in his 20s, died in the emergency room at UPMC Hamot at 9:19 a.m. Saturday following the crash, which was reported on Saturday at about 8:30 a.m. in the 300 block of West Eighth Street.

The male had no identification on him, investigators said.

Following the crash, Erie police officers recovered a gun outside of the truck near the man and found suspected drugs in the vehicle, Erie police Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said. Those discoveries are still under investigation, he said.

One person was killed a three-vehicle crash in the 300 block of West Eighth Street in Erie on Saturday. Erie Bureau of Police Chief Dan Spizarny, who was on the scene of the 8:30 a.m. crash, said police were in pursuit of a reported stolen Ford pickup truck, at right, when it went through a red light, headed eastbound at Chestnut Street, hitting one car (not pictured) in the intersection before colliding with a parked Nissan sedan, at right. The truck rolled over, coming to rest on its wheels, and the driver was killed.

According to investigators, an Erie police officer on patrol spotted a red Ford F-150 that was reported stolen and attempted to stop the truck on Saturday morning. The truck sped off and the officer pursued it as it traveled east on West Eighth Street, police reported.

As the pickup truck approached the intersection of Chestnut Street, it went through a red light at the intersection and collided with a Volkswagen that was traveling south on Chestnut Street and had the green light, according to investigators. The truck also struck a parked vehicle and a tree before it flipped over and came to rest on its wheels, police reported.

The driver of the truck was ejected in the crash, authorities said.

The female driver of the Volkswagen suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital, Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny said Saturday.

Police say truck stolen from painters

The truck the man was driving when it crashed was reported stolen Saturday morning.

The truck was parked in the 900 block of East Sixth Street while its owner was painting at a nearby church on Friday, Lorah said. The owner misplaced the truck's keys. When they couldn't be found, the owner locked the truck and returned to the area on Saturday morning to continue looking for the keys, Lorah said.

The owner discovered the truck missing and called the police, he said.

