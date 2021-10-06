Authorities: Two Carthage residents shot in I-49 road rage incident

Jeff Lehr, The Joplin Globe, Mo.
·4 min read

Oct. 6—A 20-year-old man and 17-year-old girl from Carthage were the victims of a road rage-related shooting Friday night on Interstate 49 just south of Harrisonville, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Department.

William H. Lones and the girl, whose name has not been released because of her status as a juvenile, were taken to a Kansas City area hospital with injuries described initially as life-threatening. Lones has since been released from the hospital, the sheriff's office reported Tuesday.

The two were found wounded inside a vehicle that pulled off the northbound lanes of I-49 at the East 307th Street exit in the immediate aftermath of the shooting about 11 p.m. Friday. Their black Hyundai Elantra was riddled with bullet holes on its right side, the sheriff's office said.

The girl, who was a backseat passenger, had gunshot wounds to the lower part of her right leg and to her right hip. Lones, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, had wounds to his right arm and neck. The driver of the vehicle, a 19-year-old man from Carthage, escaped harm.

Deputies arriving at the scene learned that the vehicle from which the shots had been fired, a Hyundai Tucson with Texas license plates, continued north on I-49. The SUV was located about 13 miles to the north moments later and stopped by deputies with the aid of a Grappler device, a netting system that can be deployed from a patrol vehicle's bumper to stop fleeing vehicles.

Taken into custody were the driver, Kawnn M. Parrish, 29, and his wife, Colleen J. Riley, 18, of Grand Prairie, Texas. They were traveling with their 1-year-old son secured in the back seat of their vehicle.

Deputies subsequently located a handgun with a barrel still warm to the touch inside a diaper bag in their SUV, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed with charges against them.

The couple purportedly acknowledged in separate interviews that they became embroiled in a situation with two other vehicles that "got out of hand," as the affidavit states.

Riley told an investigator that they were on their way to Kansas City to visit her mother and the mother's husband. She was asleep and woke up when their vehicle swerved.

She said a black car and white SUV kept passing them and slowing down, forcing them to repass them and that this had continued for some time, with someone in the car yelling the word "b—" at them at one point.

The affidavit states that Riley declined to discuss how the shooting took place.

Parrish similarly said that the two vehicles had been passing them several times and slowing down, forcing them to repass. He said that at one point, the SUV got in front of their vehicle and slammed on the brakes with a semitruck right behind them.

The affidavit states that he was scared and thought they were "going to get ambushed" when the black car subsequently pulled up beside them with a man hanging out the passenger-side window. He said his wife told him to shoot and he did, emptying the gun out the window "trying to shoot the white SUV."

The affidavit states that the investigator asked if it had been the black car out of which the passenger was leaning, and Parrish told him it was. He was then asked if he had fired shots at that vehicle, and he told the investigator that he did not know "and wasn't going to wait to find out."

"(The suspect) went back (and) forth on if the passenger was acting like he had a gun (or) he did have a gun," the affidavit reads.

Lones told a second detective at the hospital that the occupants of Elantra were traveling in the company of his fiancee's father, who was driving a white Chevrolet Tahoe and had experienced some road rage with the suspect that led to the playing of leap frog with them for about 60 miles on I-49.

He said they were passing the suspect's vehicle to keep up with the Tahoe when the suspect began yelling at them. He said he rolled down his window and the suspect started shooting, according to the affidavit.

Both Parrish and Riley have been charged with two counts of first-degree assault, a single count of unlawful use of a weapon and three counts of accessory to armed criminal action. They remained in custody Tuesday at the Cass County Jail with no bond set as yet.

Their 1-year-old son was taken into state protective custody following their arrests.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Brazil regulator to probe hospital chain over use of hydroxychloroquine

    The Brazilian agency that regulates health insurance plans has opened an investigation into allegations that a hospital chain tested unproven drugs on elderly COVID-19 patients without their knowledge, the regulator's director told a Senate inquiry on Wednesday. It was the first instance of a regulatory agency pledging to look into misdeeds at Prevent Senior, a major healthcare chain serving tens of thousands of patients in the Sao Paulo area. Paulo Rebello Filho, head of the National Regulatory Agency for Private Health Insurance Plans (ANS), said his staff has detected "assistance abnormalities" at Prevent Senior and the health chain will be put under special technical supervision.

  • Google to invest $1 billion in Africa over five years

    LAGOS (Reuters) -Google plans to invest $1 billion in Africa over the next five years to ensure access to fast and cheaper internet and will back startups to support the continent's digital transformation, it said on Wednesday. The unit of U.S. tech company Alphabet Inc made the announcement at a virtual event where it launched an Africa Investment Fund, through which it will invest $50 million in startups, providing them with access to its employees, network and technologies. Nitin Gajria, managing director for Google in Africa told Reuters in a virtual interview that the company would among others, target startups focusing on fintech, e-commerce and local language content.

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy After China Bans Crypto? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • A Look At The Fair Value Of Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX:NCM)

    How far off is Newcrest Mining Limited ( ASX:NCM ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data...

  • California prison guard died after reporting corruption

    A California prison guard killed himself after reporting corruption and harassment to authorities and cooperating with attorneys suing the state, a newspaper reported Wednesday. Sgt. Kevin Steele, 56, wrote memos to top prison officials early this year in which he said fellow correctional officers in his California State Prison, Sacramento, investigations unit had faked documents and planted drugs and weapons on inmates. Two lawyers told The Sacramento Bee that Steele had also been working with them on cases where he alleged evidence had been falsified or covered up.

  • Is MGM Stock A Buy As NFL, College Football Kick Off Lucrative Sports Betting Season?

    MGM Resorts entered a deal to buy The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for $1.6 billion. Is MGM stock a buy now?

  • Hialeah Middle School Teacher Arrested For Allegedly Having Affair With 14-Year-Old Former Student

    Brittiny Lopez-Murray, 31, was booked into jail in Miami-Dade Monday night.

  • Cold case team says Zodiac Killer ID'd, linking him to another murder

    A team of specialists that investigate cold cases says it has identified the Zodiac Killer, one of America's most prolific serial murderers who terrorized communities in the San Francisco area in the late 1960s with a series of brutal slayings and unsolvable riddles.

  • Brian Laundrie flew home to Florida during cross-country road trip with Gabby Petito to 'empty and close' storage unit: lawyer

    Laundrie left "to obtain some items and empty and close the storage unit to save money as they contemplated extending the road trip," a lawyer said.

  • Student Opens Fire After Fight at Texas High School, Multiple Hurt

    Twitter/NBC DFWPolice have arrested an 18-year-old student after he allegedly got into a fight at a North Texas high school on Wednesday morning, then drew a gun and opened fire.The Arlington Police Department said that three students and one 25-year-old adult were injured in an incident that forced hundreds of students and staff at Mansfield Timberview High School into lockdown. A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition, while the other three are in good condition or have already been treated.

  • Heavily armed Mexican cartel 'taunting' US soldiers at border, Texas authorities say

    MISSION, Texas — Mexican cartel members dressed in military-like outfits and toting AK-47 rifles have been taunting U.S. soldiers assigned to the southern border, an unprecedented act of aggression, Texas authorities say.

  • Ozarks home where woman was reportedly kept partially nude in cage burns to ground

    The fire Monday night occurred at a home in Windyville, Missouri, belonging to James Phelps. He is charged with kidnapping in the case of Cassidy Rainwater, who has been missing since late August

  • Woman who kept exercising at boyfriend's house during circuit breaker given probation

    May Moe Kyi, 23, visited her boyfriend eight times last April and will serve probation.

  • Nuns Raped Girls With Crucifixes as Female Pedophilia Was Covered Up by the Church

    Clodagh Kilcoyne via ReutersROME—“Marie” was placed in a French Catholic boarding school for “young girls from good families” when she was in the fifth grade. She remembers a nun who would come to her class every day to choose a student to help her with Mass. But the nun wasn’t looking for someone to help her. She was looking for a victim.“I was 11 and looked 9. She would choose me once every two or three times,” she recalls. “She would take me to her office, lock the door, and then draw the cur

  • Largest human trafficking sting in Ohio history nets 161, including city councilman

    The sting was intended to create a deterrent for those who seek sex for pay or profit, said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

  • Husband ‘Wanted’ for Instagram Influencer’s Murder Kills Himself as Authorities Close In

    Instagram Almost a year after Instagram influencer Alexis Sharkey was found fatally strangled in bushes near a Houston highway, her husband was found dead from an apparent suicide in Florida as authorities finally moved to arrest him in connection with his wife’s murder.The Houston Police Department said Wednesday that Tom Sharkey, the husband of the 26-year-old Texas influencer, was found fatally shot in the head inside his daughter’s Fort Myers home just before midnight on Tuesday. He was foun

  • Man Arrested After Shooting At Car Thieves

    Read and learn, everyone…

  • A woman whose violent arrest at a vigil for a police murder victim went viral says 50 officers have since contacted her on Tinder

    Patsy Stevenson called the series of officer trying to reach her via the dating app an "intimidation thing."

  • Daughter Stabs Elderly Father and His Girlfriend to Death in Waterfront Jersey Shore Home, Cops Say

    Ocean County Prosecutor’s OfficeA Pennsylvania woman has been arrested for fatally stabbing her elderly father and his girlfriend inside their upscale bayfront home at the Jersey Shore last Wednesday, authorities said.Sherry Lee Heffernan, 55, was charged Tuesday with two counts of murder for the “targeted attack” of her 87-year-old father, John Enders, and his 75-year-old girlfriend, Francoise Pitoy, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office. Prosecutors, who have yet to reveal a motive

  • School shooting suspect becomes upset during brawl trial

    The preliminary stage of jury selection in the trial of the Florida school massacre suspect on charges that he attacked a jail guard concluded Wednesday, but not before attorneys clashed over whether Nikolas Cruz should be allowed to draw using colored pencils to avoid getting upset. Prosecutor Maria Schneider accused Cruz’s attorneys of giving him the colored pencils to make the suspected killer of 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland in February 2018 appear sympathetic before the prospective jurors. Cruz's attorneys gave him the pencils after the 23-year-old became visibly upset when a woman in Wednesday's first group of 32 prospects began crying after seeing him — the third time that happened over two days of preliminary screening.