Authorities urge vigilance to deter catalytic converter thefts in Amarillo

Over the last several months, Amarillo and the Panhandle has seen a rise in catalytic converter thefts.

According to the Amarillo Police Department, from Nov. 1, 2021, to March 9, 2022, Amarillo has had 55 reported catalytic converter thefts. This more than doubles the 27 reported cases in Amarillo during the same time frame of the previous year.

"Catalytic converter thefts have been an issue for at least the last year," APD's Cpl. Jeb Hilton said. "It is something that our officers are looking out for on patrol, but is very hard to catch in the act. These thefts can happen very quickly and most times are not noticed until after the fact."

A catalytic converter is an emissions filter device that’s in the exhaust system underneath a vehicle. The device converts the harmful toxins that the vehicle emits into less harmful byproducts, such as water vapor and carbon dioxide, which are filtered out through the tailpipe.

The rise in the converter thefts is believed to be related to the three valuable metals inside the converters: platinum, rhodium and palladium. Depending on the size of the converter, thieves are able to sell these converters for hundreds or thousands of dollars.

Amarillo has seen a rise in catalytic converter thefts. They're most often taken during the day in crowded parking lots. It takes only 15 to 20 seconds to steal the vehicle part, authorities said.

According to the Potter County Sheriff's Office, it only takes 15-20 seconds for an individual to get underneath a car and steal the converter.

"Some steps that I would advise to the public to help prevent their converter from being stolen is to not leave your vehicles outside. If you have a garage, park in there. When you are out in public, try to park in a place where your car is visible, and for evening shopping, try to park under a light," said Tammy Chervenka, crime prevention coordinator for the Potter County Sheriff's Office.

According to Chervenka, the crimes are randomized and do not specifically target a vehicle's specific make or model. They occur more often in busy parking lots during the day, but thefts have also been reported in residential areas.

Amarillo has seen a rise in thefts of catalytic converters, which are part of the exhaust system and contain valuable metals. Most often, the thefts occur during the day in crowded parking lots, with it taking only 15 to 20 seconds for thieves to steal.

The Potter County Sheriff's Office advises the public to call 911 if they see any suspicious individuals underneath vehicles. Do not approach them, but take video of the suspicious behavior and the license plate of the vehicle that they leave in. Then, report that information to the local authorities.

According to APD, arrests have been made on some of these thefts, mostly due to a neighbor or community member alerting the police.

"If you notice anyone under a vehicle in a busy parking lot, keep an eye on that and alert the police if you feel it is necessary. This also goes for neighborhoods. If you see a vehicle that you don’t recognize and a person that you don’t recognize under your neighbor's vehicle, you should probably alert your local law enforcement agency," Hilton said.

