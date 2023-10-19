Authorities say USPS worker in Ballantyne stole $1.9 million worth of checks

A former processing clerk at a Ballantyne Post Office is accused of stealing hundreds of checks from the mail, adding up to nearly $2 million.

The details were in a federal indictment that was unsealed Thursday, according to the Department of Justice. The indictment says Dontavis Romario Truesdale worked for the United States Postal Service in Ballantyne from November 22 to April 2023.

Truesdale used his position as a processing clerk to steal more than 200 checks from businesses that had P.O. boxes at the location, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He would then sell the stolen checks “to other co-conspirators.” Those people would then deposit the checks and withdraw the cash before the banks detected the fraud.

The total value of all of the checks added up to over $1.9 million.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office didn’t identify the other co-conspirators.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Charlotte says Truesdale is being charged with conspiracy to commit financial institution fraud and theft of mail by a postal employee. He made an appearance in court and was released on bond.

If Truesdale is convicted, he could face up to 30 years in prison for conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

