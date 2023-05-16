Authorities: UWEC custodian suspected of selling drugs both off and on duty

May 15—EAU CLAIRE — A UW-Eau Claire custodian is suspected of using and selling drugs both off and on duty, authorities say.

Chad M. Feather, 50, 1501 State St., was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, marijuana manufacturing, bail jumping and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Feather is also charged with misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A $2,500 cash bail was set for Feather, which requires him to maintain absolute sobriety and prohibits him from having contact with known drug dealers or users.

Feather returns to court today for a preliminary hearing.

According to the criminal complaint:

Area authorities executed a search warrant Thursday at Feather's residence. The warrant was because Feather was suspected of using and selling illegal substances both off and on duty.

Feather was inside the residence and was placed under arrest.

Feather said he had no interest in answering any questions and a UW-Eau Claire police officer didn't ask him any questions about the case.

Feather did spontaneously say he was a drug addict and that marijuana was legal. He also told the officer without question that the drugs in his house were for personal use.

Officers could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from Feather's upstairs apartment.

Inside one bedroom, officers observed two grow tents that were active and had marijuana plants inside of them. Various chemicals and sprays for plant health were also inside the residence.

Officers found a large amount of plastic wrap often used to package illegal substances. Multiple counterfeit bills were also located.

In a second bedroom, officers found a closet that had been used as a drying chamber. Venting and piping had been secured to the top area of the closet.

Also found inside the residence were miscellaneous drug paraphernalia, pills, marijuana, hash oil, cocaine, fentanyl, cocaine and a grow diary.

At the time of the search warrant, Feather was free on bond for ongoing felony and misdemeanor drug cases in Rusk and Eau Claire counties, respectively. A condition of bond prohibited him from committing any new crimes.

If convicted of the felony charges in the new case, Feather could be sentenced to up to 32 years in prison.