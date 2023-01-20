Authorities want help solving Jan. 7 shooting case in east Wichita; reward possible

Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County is asking for help solving a shooting case that injured a man and damaged property near Green and Mossman on Jan. 7.

Tips can be submitted anonymously at 316-267-2111 or at www.stopcrime316.com. Tipsters whose information leads to an arrest in a felony case may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,500.

Wichita police are looking for the person responsible for carrying out the shooting. Surveillance video shared Friday by Crime Stoppers shows the person running toward and firing around a dozen shots at the victim as the victim opens the front door of a home in the 2600 block of North Mossman, near 9th and Grove, after arriving there in a truck. The shooter runs off afterward.

Police say the “unknown suspect” fired multiple times, striking both the victim and the house.

“There was one additional person inside the house but they were uninjured,” Crime Stoppers said in a news release Friday.

Police officers responded to the address at about 8:43 p.m. Jan. 7 — about the same time the injured man arrived at an area hospital with “multiple gunshot wounds.”

“The suspect has been described as a white or Hispanic male with long hair,” the news release says.

You can watch video of the incident at https://youtu.be/h9k4RzAxZLc.