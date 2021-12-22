Authorities want to talk to this Kansas man in in connection with his parents’ deaths

State authorities are asking the public to help them track down a 23-year-old Fort Scott man in connection with his parents’ shooting deaths at their home.

Dawson J. Mitchell is considered a “person of interest” and is “wanted for questioning” in the Tuesday killings of 48-year-old Melissa L. Mitchell and 53-year-old Leonard D. Zimmerman in Fort Scott, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a Wednesday news release.

He is about 5-foot-7, weighs approximately 160 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen in blue jeans, a brown Carhartt-style coat and a baseball cap that authorities described as light colored in the front and dark in the back.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Fort Scott Police Department at 620-223-1700 or the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.

Mitchell should not be approached, the KBI says, because he “is expected to be armed and dangerous.”

Authorities say Fort Scott police received a 911 call around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday from a person who arrived the victims’ home at 402 Main in Fort Scott and found Melissa Mitchell with gunshot wounds. The KBI did not elaborate on who that person is, other than saying they are a family member of the victim.

Police officers who went to investigate found both Melissa Mitchell and Zimmerman dead when went into the house. Their deaths are considered homicides, the KBI says.

Fort Scott is in Bourbon County, in southeast Kansas along the Missouri border.