Authorities warn of catalytic converter thefts

Jul. 22—BOONEVILLE — Prentiss County officials remind people to be on the lookout for criminals looking to make a quick buck by stealing.

With the continued increase in catalytic converter thefts, Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar is encouraging the churches in our communities to check their church buses and vans.

After taking numerous reports from churches reporting the theft of catalytic converts, deputies took a proactive approach.

"We actually had deputies checking church vehicles and discovered that in some cases, the converters were missing before the church members were aware of the thefts," Tolar said.

Authorities recently made of multiple individuals who were independently responsible for some of the theft. Investigators are now looking to make additional arrests.

Anyone who finds their catalytic converter missing should call the sheriff's office at 662-728-6232 and file a report. Anyone with information concerning suspects or vehicle description of suspects should call the sheriff's office or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 800-773-TIPS (8477).

william.moore@djournal.com