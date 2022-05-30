Authorities warn of man targeting women in store lots

Police in Milford and other communities are investigating reports of a man targeting young women in store parking lots.

"He has been targeting young females by flattening their tires, filling their gas tanks with water [then] offering to drive them home. If your vehicle has a flat tire DO NOT try and start it," Milford police wrote on Facebook.

Authorities in Holliston and Franklin issed similar warnings.

On Saturday, Milford Deputy Police Chief John Sanchioni said investigators are seeking a Winchendon man in connection with the case, according to Boston 25 News.

