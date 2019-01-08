Authorities warn people to not eat chicken tenders spilled on roadside

We get it, cheapskates, free food is hard to resist.

Especially when it comes in the form of delicious chicken tenders, but Alabama authorities have warned people to not eat any from boxes that were spilled from a 18-wheeler truck on Sunday.

The crash on Highway 35 in Cherokee County prompted motorists to stop and pick up the truckload of spilled tenders, according to the Associated Press.

Quick to say nope was the Cherokee County Emergency Management Agency, who warned on Facebook that it's a crime to stop and impede the flow of traffic with your chicken tender pilfering efforts.

The agency also cautioned that the cases of tenders had been on the ground for more than 24 hours, and are thus unsafe to eat. Food poisoning ain't fun, people.

According to one commenter on the post, the exact location of where to get the free chicken was shared on the Dekalb Buy and Sell Facebook page.

"All the people commenting and the guy that posted it were so serious," the commenter wrote. Seems like they weren't the only ones who were keen.

Waiting for a rig hauling bbq sauce to get involved. — Michael Carter (@mtnmedic64) January 7, 2019

Oh my god there are free highway tenders in Cherokee County, I am going down there RIGHT NOW — Buddy Luv (@TwiterPowerUser) January 7, 2019

This is some real gov't overreach if you ask me https://t.co/QVtbzLVNV2 — Max Lederman (@Max_Lederman) January 7, 2019

If the roadside, likely off chicken wasn't enough to deter people from trying to get it — as of Monday, there was none left.

The spill had been cleaned up, according to another Facebook post by the Cherokee County Emergency Management Agency.

So, if you scored some of the free roadside chicken tenders, maybe put it in the bin, not your mouth.