Authorities in Williamson County handle five suspected fentanyl overdoses in last week

In the past week, the Williamson County sheriff's office and the Cedar Park Police Department have handled five suspected fentanyl overdose cases, including two deaths, officials said.

Five overdoses is an unusually high number of cases for the county to handle in one week, said Sgt. Heather Vargas of the Williamson County sheriff's office. She said all forms of illegal drugs bought off the streets or on social media can be laced with fentanyl, including marijuana, cocaine and methamphetamine.

"If you are buying something out there, it is 99% going to be laced with fentanyl," Vargas said, adding that fentanyl is hard to detect because it can't be smelled, tasted or seen.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is sometimes prescribed legally for pain management, but it can be fatal when used illegally because even small amounts can kill a person.

There have been approximately 34 overdose deaths involving fentanyl in Williamson County this year, she said, including the suspected overdose of 16-year-old Zarek McMeekin, a junior at Leander High School who died at home Saturday. The number of overdoses involving fentanyl that did not result in deaths in Williamson County was not immediately available.

Mom of Leander student speaks about suspected fentanyl overdose death

McMeekin's mother, Martha Ledezma, said in an interview Wednesday that her son's death was shocking.

"We are almost sure he got fentanyl through somebody through social media," she said.

She said that the night before he died, he had been hanging out with his girlfriend. He seemed fine when she and her husband picked him up, Ledezma said.

"He was asking us if there was anything we needed for him to do, like any chores," Ledezma said. "He went to his room and kissed me goodnight."

She went to work early the next morning, she said. When she returned home, she found him dead.

Ledezma said that Zarek was frustrated about being harassed on social media for something he'd posted but was working through it. She declined to say what Zarek had posted. Zarek had previously taken illegal fentanyl when he was depressed, she said, but he had been in therapy and seemed to be doing well before he died.

He cared so much for other people that he once gave a homeless man the shoes he was wearing, Ledezma said. Zarek wanted to have a family and go into the medical field because he wanted to help people.

Overdoses in Cedar Park

The five overdoses in Williamson County this week included three cases in Cedar Park, said Cedar Park police Detective Sean Fallon. Those three cases included one death.

Fallon said there have been 23 fentanyl overdoses in Cedar Park this year, including two deaths.

Authorities have arrested 88% of the drug dealers involved in the Cedar Park cases this year, Fallon said. He has noticed drug dealers are also lacing hallucinogenic drugs such as dimethyltryptamine with fentanyl.

"People need to be aware we are taking this seriously," Fallon said. "We are chasing down all avenues and pursuing these cases regardless of the case, regardless of the outcome, whether it's fatal or not."

He said some people who survived overdosing on fentanyl have received permanent brain and heart damage, and he added that withdrawal from fentanyl is worse than withdrawal from heroin. It can include deep stomach pains, a fever, nausea, vomiting and sweating. It's also very easy to get addicted to the drug within three times of using it, Fallon said.

Anyone who wants to report someone dealing illegal drugs can submit an anonymous tip to Cedar Park police by texting 847411. They can also call the Williamson County sheriff's tip line at 512-943-1170 or send a tip by email to drug-humantraffickinginfo@wilco.org. The county also has a drug task force that is tackling the fentanyl issue.

