Authorities: Windber resident made threats toward girlfriend

Feb. 17—A Windber man was jailed Sunday, accused of threatening to shoot a woman with a .357 Magnum handgun after a night of drinking, authorities said.

Windber Borough police charged John Dordal Seefeldt, 51, of the 900 block of Grove Avenue, with aggravated assault, terroristic threats and harassment.

According to a criminal complaint, a woman reported that she and Seefeldt had returned home from a bar around 1 a.m. when he accused her of being too friendly with other customers.

When the woman returned from the kitchen, Seefeldt allegedly pulled out a loaded .357 Magnum handgun and threaten to shoot her.

Seefeldt said, "I am going to kill you and no one is going to care," the complaint said.

The woman ran from the house and called police.

Police said they went to the house, arrested Seefeldt and seized the weapon.

Seefeldt allegedly fought with officers and spit at one officer, the complaint said.

Officers took Seefeldt to the police station, and, while in the holding area, he continued to shout threats toward the woman, who was sitting in another room writing her statement, the complaint said.

Seefeldt was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Mankamyer, of Boswell, and sent to Somerset County Jail without bond.