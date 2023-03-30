Authorities: Woman attempted to use another woman's stolen check and credit cards

Mar. 29—EAU CLAIRE — A Menomonie woman attempted to use another woman's stolen check and credit cards, authorities say.

Stephanie V. Baumann, 36, 1310 Matthews St., was charged Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of uttering a forgery and theft or possession of stolen financial transaction cards.

A $1,000 signature bond was set for Baumann, which prohibits her from having contact with the other woman.

Baumann returns to court May 9.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police officer was sent to Check Into Cash, 1406 S. Hastings Way, at 1 p.m. Tuesday regarding a fraudulent check that was attempting to be cashed.

The woman told the officer that a Check Into Cash employee called her to tell her that Baumann was trying to cash one of the woman's personal checks. The employee told police that Baumann was still at the business.

In her attempt to verify the check, the employee called the woman, who said she didn't give anyone permission to use one of her personal checks.

The employee then stalled Baumann until police arrived. The woman also went to the store to meet with officers.

The woman said she was unsure how anyone obtained her personal check.

Baumann told officers she was attempting to cash a check she received from an employer. The check was drawn off the woman's Royal Credit Union checking account. The check was written out to Baumann for $860 and contained the woman's name on the signature line with the memo line stating "helper."

Baumann said she worked for her mother cleaning residences. She is usually given cash as payment, but was presented this check for payment.

The woman told officers she had never seen Baumann before.

Baumann was arrested and searched. Three credit cards with the woman's name were found in Baumann's purse. The woman later confirmed these cards belonged to her. She didn't have these cards for some time and didn't know how someone obtained them.

Baumann told police she received the check from a man at an Eau Claire hotel. When asked why she had the woman's credit cards in her purse, Baumann said the purse did not belong to her.

Baumann said some of the items in the purse belonged to her. She did not identify the woman's credit cards as hers.

If convicted of the charges, Baumann could be sentenced to up to four years in prison.