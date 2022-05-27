Authorities: Woman leads high-speed pursuit through four area counties

May 27—EAU CLAIRE — A Mount Pleasant woman led authorities on two separate pursuits that reached speeds of 100 mph through four area counties, authorities say.

Deaunna L. Morris, 26, is charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of eluding an officer.

Morris is scheduled to make her initial court appearance on June 30.

According to the criminal complaint:

A state trooper was parked at mile marker 68 on Interstate 94 in Eau Claire County just after 10 p.m. on April 4 when he saw a Chevrolet Suburban traveling at 90 mph. The posted speed limit is 70 mph.

The trooper activated his emergency lights and siren. The Suburban entered an exit ramp and traveled on the road and shoulder for a significant distance at a low speed prior to pulling over and stopping.

The trooper noticed that the occupants of the Suburban were leaning over in their seats and reaching around the vehicle very quickly as if they were hiding something or retrieving an object.

The trooper exited his squad car to approach the Suburban by foot. The driver of the Suburban then quickly accelerated and fled the scene. A vehicle approaching from the rear was forced to brake heavily and come to a stop in the road to avoid crashing into the Suburban.

The trooper got into his squad car to pursue the Suburban, which went through a red light at the top of the exit ramp and nearly collided with a vehicle that had the green light. The Suburban returned to I-94 and led the trooper on a pursuit that reached speeds of 100 mph.

The trooper was then told by a supervisor to terminate the pursuit because the vehicle's license plate was known and the distance to the next available law enforcement officers was considerable.

The trooper did a records check and determined the vehicle was registered to Morris.

About 15 minutes after the pursuit was terminated, the trooper learned an Osseo police officer was engaged in a pursuit with the Suburban in Trempealeau County for observed traffic violations.

The pursuit then entered Jackson and Clark counties. The pursuit also engaged deputies from the Jackson and Clark county sheriff's offices and officers from the Neillsville Police Department. The pursuit continued to reach speeds of 100 mph in those counties.

The second pursuit ended when the Suburban exited the road and got stuck in a field. A strong odor of marijuana was coming from the vehicle. Morris was arrested for operating while impaired and fleeing an officer.

Following her arrest, Morris admitted to driving the Suburban during both pursuits, smoking marijuana in the interval between the two pursuits, and showing a lack of concern for fleeing.

If convicted, Morris could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.