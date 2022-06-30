Authorities: Woman used meth, caused death of her unborn son

Jun. 30—A Falkville woman is facing a Class A felony charge and $200,000 bond in the death of her unborn son after she admitted to using methamphetamine while knowing she was pregnant, according to authorities and court documents.

Faith Victoria Kemp, 20, gave birth at 38 weeks to a stillborn child during a cesarean section at Madison Hospital on May 13, the Morgan County Sheriff's Office said.

Three days later, Kemp was arrested on an outstanding warrant for bond revocation on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

During the investigation, it was discovered Kemp tested positive three times for using methamphetamine during her pregnancy, according to an affidavit filed by Morgan County sheriff's Investigator Caleb Brooks on Wednesday.

Brooks wrote that a physician with the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences advised there were no other abnormal findings that could have caused the death of the unborn male.

Brooks wrote that after Kemp waived her Miranda rights she admitted to using methamphetamine while knowing she was pregnant.

Already in Morgan County Jail on the bond revocation, Kemp was additionally charged with chemical endangerment of a child resulting in the death of the child, the Sheriff's Office said. Her bail is set at $200,000. If convicted, Kemp could face a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson said the case remains under investigation. "We are waiting to receive all of the details," he said.

Court records do not list a defense attorney for Kemp.

Sheriff's Office spokesman Mike Swafford said the Morgan County Coroner's Office and Morgan County Department of Human Resources also assisted in the investigation.

On April 15, 2021, Kemp was charged with loitering because agents found her at a drug house, according to court records. She was also charged with possession of paraphernalia because she "possessed a glass pipe with methamphetamine which was recovered by a female jailer after she informed agents that she had the pipe in her bra." Both charges were misdemeanors and the loitering charge was dismissed.

