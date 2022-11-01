Authorities: Worcester woman found dead in Georgia was passenger of long-haul trucker from Littleton

A Worcester woman who was found dead in the woods in Georgia in early October was the passenger of a long-haul trucker from Littleton who is now charged in her murder, law enforcement officials announced Tuesday.

Jason Michael Palmer, 47, is slated to be extradited to Camden County, Georgia, to face charges of murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and concealing a body in connection with the death of 46-year-old Jessica Goodrich, according to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s office deputies responding to a wooded area near Roadie’s Chevron truck stop in Woodbine on Saturday, Oct. 8, found the body of a woman who investigators later identified as Goodrich.

Jessica L. Goodrich -- Courtesy Rice Funeral Home

An investigation revealed that Goodrich had been a passenger in Palmer’s semi-truck, the sheriff’s office noted. Palmer was later tracked down and arrested on a murder warrant at Sinclair Gas Station at State Road 1 and Interstate 70 in Cambridge City, Indiana, according to Indiana State Police.

Goodrich leaves behind three sons, as well as four sisters, according to her obituary. Calling hours were held last week at Rice Funeral Home in Worcester followed by a burial at Hope Cemetary.

Goodrich’s death remains under investigation.

