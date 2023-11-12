Here are the authors who will appear as part of the Evenings With series

Celebrities visit Miami all the time, but it’s not every day you get to spend an evening with them.

The 40th edition of the Miami Book Fair kicks off Sunday with author panels, music and food until Nov. 19. Book lovers can attend hosted conversations with authors to learn more about their books, lives and hot takes.

All events are ticketed and include a copy of the book. Find tickets at https://www.miamibookfair.com/program/evenings-with/. Evenings with events take place at Miami Dade College, 300 NE Second Ave., Miami.

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington in conversation with Eva Longoria, “Thicker Than Water: A Memoir”

Sun., Nov. 12, 4 p.m., $40

Washington, known for her role as Olivia Pope in the series “Scandal,” discusses overcoming childhood traumas and her advocacy work in her new memoir.

Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith in conversation with Lena Waithe, “Worthy”

Sun., Nov. 12, 5:30 p.m., $42

The actor’s buzzworthy memoir is already making headlines. Smith unpacks her life story from growing up in Baltimore to her friendship with Tupac Shakur to becoming a mother.

Joan Baez

Joan Baez in conversation with Justin Richmond, “Am I Pretty When I Fly?”

Sun., Nov. 12, 7 p.m., $48

After retiring from performing, the legendary singer focused on painting and drawing. Her book is a collection of her artworks on politics, relationships, women, animals and family, which she drew upside down.

David Brooks

David Brooks, “How To Know a Person: The Art of Seeing Others Deeply and Being Deeply Seen”

Mon., Nov. 13, 8 p.m., $40

The New York Times opinion columnist and cultural commentator discusses how people can know each other better with psychology, theater, history and education.

Abraham Verghese

Abraham Verghese in conversation with Leigh Haber, “The Covenant of Water”

Tuesday, Nov. 14, 8 p.m., $40

New York Times bestselling author’s latest novel tells the story of a family in Kerala, India, dealing with a strange problem: in each generation, at least one person drowns to death.

Walter Mosley

Walter Mosley in conversation with Tochi Onyebuchi, “Touched”

Wed., Nov. 15, 8 p.m. $30

Mosley’s dystopian fantasy book about a man who discovers powers to save himself and his family from a white-haired figure with a fatal touch.

Cassidy Hutchinson

Cassidy Hutchinson, “Enough”

Thur., Nov. 16, 8 p.m., $38

Hutchinson was a 24-year-old White House aide when the Jan. 6 insurrection occurred. Her memoir discusses how and why she decided to testify against the Trump administration as a witness.

Henry Winkler

Henry Winkler, “Being Henry ... The Fonz and Beyond”

Fri., Nov. 17, 6 p.m., $40

Known as “the nicest man in Hollywood,” Winkler rose to fame playing The Fonz in the TV classic “Happy Days.” His memoir is a vulnerable look into his childhood, his struggle with dyslexia and his career with a sense of self-deprecating humor.

This story was produced with financial support from The Pérez Family Foundation, in partnership with Journalism Funding Partners, as part of an independent journalism fellowship program. The Miami Herald maintains full editorial control of this work.